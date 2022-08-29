by Dil Bahra and Norman Da Costa (Canada)







Harjeet Kaur Sandhu Davda, the former Uganda Women's Hockey Captain passed away unexpectedly in her sleep in Toronto, Canada on 17 August 2022. She was 78.





Harjeet was born on Nov. 30th, 1943 in Mbarara, Uganda, and moved to Canada in 1972 after the Asians were expelled from the country by President Idi Amin.



Harjeet was a giant of a player who was the centre of attention whether in the colours of her club side, the Kololians, or Uganda’s national team.





Harjeet sitting 2nd from left with her Club team in 1964



The Sandhus were hockey’s royalty in Uganda. Father Gurbachan Singh played against the prince of hockey Dhyan Chand when India visited Uganda in January 1948. As expected, Gurbachan and his wife Jagir Kaur raised their children on a diet of field hockey that produced five internationals.



Her four brothers were all Uganda hockey internationals. Rajinder Singh Sandhu captained the Uganda team at the Munich 1972 Olympic Games and Amarjit was also in that Olympic team. Hardev and Jasbir also represented Uganda. Rajinder also coached Uganda Women’s national squad.



“Harjeet and the Sandhu family left an indelible mark in the history of Uganda hockey,’’ said Zulema Colaco D’Souza. Zulema, who was Harjeet’s teammate with Kololo and Uganda, was also an exceptional inside-forward who left a mark with her dribbling prowess.



“Harjeet will always be remembered for her dedication, tenacity and determination,’’ said Zulema. “She was responsible for taking Kololo and Uganda to a higher level. I enjoyed a great understanding with Harjeet and when I laid the ball back to her, I knew I should get ready for that through ball,’’ added Zulema, who was a star with Poona University before moving to Uganda.



All of the other players on that brilliant Uganda squad in the 1960s were unanimous in their praise for Harjeet’s unparalleled contribution to the sport. She was the conductor of the Uganda orchestra, the conduit through which everything flowed.





Harjeet seated extreme right



Harjeet was a driving force off the field as well. Zulema credits her for not only captaining the squad but also organizing overseas trips. In 1968 she led Uganda to the Afro-Asian women’s hockey championship in New Delhi where Uganda won silver behind Japan. Uganda defeated Japan 2-0 in a round-robin match but went down 1-0 in the final.



Flora, who played for Entebbe Goan Institute, said friendship was put on the backburner when they met in local competitions but “we were one when we pulled on the Uganda shirt.



“Harjeet was an incredible player who possessed this phenomenal vision of being able to see the entire field and distribute the ball. She had endless energy and reminded me of a horse. “One moment she was down helping the defence and the next she was up initiating an attack.”



Among those sending their condolences was Kapil Dev, captain of India's first World Cup win. "Harjeet was a great sportswoman," said Dev. "She championed the cause of women's hockey in Uganda and around the world."



Norman Da Costa, who was sports editor of the Daily Nation, Kenya recalls that "one of the many matches covered for the Daily Nation included the East African championships at St. Mary’s school in Nairobi when Kenya was expected to romp to victory. But the threesome of Harjeet, Flora and Zulema ran circles around Kenya for a resounding 3-1 victory with Flora accounting for all three goals.



Harjeet was perpetually in motion and Nancy called her fearless. “I played with men and women and Harjeet could hit that ball as hard as some men and she could deliver the ball on the run.



“The beauty of being on the field with her is that she could always make an opening and set you away with those brilliant flicks,’’ added Nancy. “We developed an understanding and knew exactly where she would pass the ball. She was amazing,’’ added Nancy.



She emigrated to Canada in 1972 when the Indians were expelled from Uganda by President Idi Amin. In 2013 when the Sikhs celebrated their 100th anniversary of being in Uganda she was recognized as one of the eight most important Sikhs over that period.



She leaves behind her husband Pranjivan Davda, a former Uganda Cricket captain and a classy opening batsman.



