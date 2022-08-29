



The Indian men’s hockey team have made significant strides over the last five-six years and all that is not lost on anyone concerning hockey. The bronze medal win at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics is a testimony to that. But any hockey conversation cannot miss mention of how the Indian men’s hockey team have devised a way to beat top sides such as Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Argentina, and England and also how they have struggled to find answers to the questions asked by the Australian men’s hockey team in recent times. Former Hockey India High Performance Director and ex-Indian men’s team coach Roelant Oltman puts things in perspective in a chat with Hockey Passion. “India are a rapidly improving side and results show that. The process started with our robust programmes in 2012-13 when beating top sides was a long way off for India. There is now a marked shift in Indian hockey as it knows how to beat top teams,” says Oltmans, who was appointed Hockey India High Performance Director in January 2013, and subsequently appointed Indian men’s team coach in August 2015, following the controversial exit of Paul van Ass.



