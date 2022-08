By Jugjet Singh





Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts emerge champions in the men’s category after defeating SMK Datuk Bentara Luar at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS.



KUALA LUMPUR: State sports school, SMK Datuk Bentara Luar gave Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts a lesson in hockey before bowing out in a shootout in the Junior Hockey League (JHL) overall final today.