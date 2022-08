By Riley Kennedy





Senior forward Meredith Sholder (2) fights for the ball on Sept. 26 2021. The Tar Heels beat the UConn Huskies 3-1 at Karen Shelton Stadium. Photo by Cynthia Liu | The Daily Tar Heel



The No. 2 North Carolina field hockey team (2-0, 0-0 ACC) beat No. 5 Iowa (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) 3-2 in overtime in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Sunday in Winston-Salem, N.C.