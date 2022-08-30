The two hockey players, who lived and played the sport in the city, were honoured with the award by Hockey Bengal on the occasion of National Sports Day.



Y. B. Sarangi





Vece Paes (Left) and Gurbux Singh (Right) at the event organised by Hockey Bengal in Kolkata on August 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Olympic medalists Gurbux Singh and Dr. Vece Paes were conferred Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021 and 2022 here on Monday.



