No. 12 field hockey opens the season with one win and one loss

Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
Despite a heartbreaking loss to Penn State, the Cavaliers bounced back against Delaware

By Alexa Mosley


The Cavaliers put together a dominant performance against Delaware to cap off their weekend with a win. Courtesy Virginia Athletics

In the opening weekend of the 2022 season, Virginia field hockey delivered a promising performance. The Cavaliers (1-1, 0-0 ACC) narrowly fell to No. 11 Penn State Friday, then cruised to victory against No. 17 Delaware Sunday afternoon.

