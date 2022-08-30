Despite a heartbreaking loss to Penn State, the Cavaliers bounced back against Delaware



By Alexa Mosley





The Cavaliers put together a dominant performance against Delaware to cap off their weekend with a win. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



In the opening weekend of the 2022 season, Virginia field hockey delivered a promising performance. The Cavaliers (1-1, 0-0 ACC) narrowly fell to No. 11 Penn State Friday, then cruised to victory against No. 17 Delaware Sunday afternoon.



