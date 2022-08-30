No. 12 field hockey opens the season with one win and one loss
Despite a heartbreaking loss to Penn State, the Cavaliers bounced back against Delaware
By Alexa Mosley
The Cavaliers put together a dominant performance against Delaware to cap off their weekend with a win. Courtesy Virginia Athletics
In the opening weekend of the 2022 season, Virginia field hockey delivered a promising performance. The Cavaliers (1-1, 0-0 ACC) narrowly fell to No. 11 Penn State Friday, then cruised to victory against No. 17 Delaware Sunday afternoon.