Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Van Rootselaar’s goal lifts No. 4 Maryland field hockey to 1-0 win over Stanford

Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

The Terps had 23 shots compared to the Cardinal’s four.

By Damon Brooks Jr.


Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

In the first quarter with the game tied, graduate midfielder Danielle Van Rootselaar took advantage of Maryland’s third penalty corner of the game by sending a powerful shot that narrowly missed the outstretched hands of Stanford goalie Daisy Ford. The ball clanked into the left side of the cage for the only goal of the afternoon.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.