



Its been a little under 12 months since the SA Women’s Inter Provincial tournament took place in Cape Town last year. In the time since that the national women’s head coach has changed, the team went to the FIH Hockey World Cup and the Commonwealth Games and are now preparing for the FIH Nations Cup in Spain later this year. For the Men though its been three years since the teams battled for glory in Bloemfontein. In that edition Western Province were victorious over Southern Gauteng with a penalty shootout win that would see them hold the title for three years. A lot of water has passed under the bridge for the South African Hockey Men in the past three years and many young players would be excited for the opportunity to get themselves into Garreth Ewing’s thinking.



