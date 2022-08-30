FIH happy with new draft of HI constitution; no threat to World Cup draw on September 8
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday cleared the air over Hockey India elections, saying the revised draft constitution sent by Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the sport in the country is fully compliant with the world body's statues.