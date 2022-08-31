Indian women’s hockey vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka on Tuesday said the team is focussing on winning this year’s FIH Nations Cup, a qualifier for next season’s Pro League.





FILE PHOTO: The defender, a veteran of 240 caps, said the podium finish in Birmingham will do wonders in lifting the confidence of the team. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU



Indian women’s hockey vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka on Tuesday said the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medal is a thing of the past now and the team is focussing on winning this year’s FIH Nations Cup, a qualifier for next season’s Pro League.



