Deep Grace Ekka: Focus on winning Nations Cup to book next season’s FIH Pro League berth

Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
Indian women’s hockey vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka on Tuesday said the team is focussing on winning this year’s FIH Nations Cup, a qualifier for next season’s Pro League.


FILE PHOTO: The defender, a veteran of 240 caps, said the podium finish in Birmingham will do wonders in lifting the confidence of the team. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Indian women’s hockey vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka on Tuesday said the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medal is a thing of the past now and the team is focussing on winning this year’s FIH Nations Cup, a qualifier for next season’s Pro League.

