The pool draw for the FIH Hockey World Cup is set to take place on September 8 and Harmanpreet said the team is ready to face any challenge that comes its way.





File Image: Harmanpreet Singh/Twitter



Bengaluru: The Indian men’s hockey team will look to work on its finishing skills as part of its preparation for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League, said star drag-flicker, Harmanpreet Singh.