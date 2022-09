Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is pleased to announce that the draw ceremony to determine the pools of the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela will be held on 8 September, at 12 noon IST/ 08h30 CEST, at the Convention Centre, Lok Sewa Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India. It will be streamed live on Watch.Hockey.