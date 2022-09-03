Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Iowa field hockey bounces back against Boston

Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12
View Comments

In their home opener, the Hawkeyes defeated the Terriers after a loss on the road last weekend.

Grant Hall


Iowa forwards Leah Zellner and Alex Wesneski walk back to midfield to prepare for a penalty corner during the first quarter of the Big Ten field hockey tournament quarterfinals against No. 4 Maryland on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 3-0. No. 5 Iowa will go on to play No. 1 Michigan tomorrow afternoon. Hannah Kinson

The Iowa field hockey team got off to a slow start on Friday afternoon before the goals started piling up.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.