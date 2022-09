Guillermina Causarano provides winning tally off assist from Iris Langejans







PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 8 Rutgers field hockey claimed its first ranked win of the season, taking down No. 15 UConn, 1-0, in overtime. Guillermina Causarano provided the game-winning goal for RU, finishing off a fed from Iris Langejans to start a dogpile and send RU home as victors.