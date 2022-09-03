The Terps move to 3-0 for the first time since 2019.



By Damon Brooks Jr





Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.



Up by a goal with just over 11 minutes remaining in the game, No. 4 Maryland field hockey seemed determined to find the goal to put the game out of reach. In transition, Maryland sophomore forward Hope Rose found graduate midfielder Bibi Donraadt sprinting toward Boston College’s cage. Donraadt — who led the team in goals last season — controlled the ball and sent a missile into the left side of the cage to extend Maryland’s lead to 3-1.



