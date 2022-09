Taylor Lyons





Hope Rose tries to get past a defender during Maryland field hockey's 3-0 win over James Madison on October 10, 2021. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback)



Missy Meharg knew the Big Ten/ACC Cup would be her squad’s toughest matchups yet. After victories over unranked Drexel and Stanford to open the season, No. 14 Boston College represented the Terps’ first true test of 2022.