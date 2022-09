Senior Erin Matson had two goals and an assist in Friday's win.



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The second-ranked North Carolina field hockey team opened its home schedule Friday with a 4-3 win over No. 13 Princeton at Karen Shelton Stadium. Senior Erin Matson scored twice for the Tar Heels, who also got goals from freshman Ryleigh Heck and sophomore Lisa Slinkert to improve to 3-0 on the season.