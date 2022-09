Field Hockey caps a perfect 2-0 week



By John Catapano (Spacecat)





The Rutgers field hockey team celebrates the game-winning goal against Uconn | September, 2nd 2022 Piscataway, NJ Rutgers Athletics



On a perfect September sun-splashed Afternoon in Piscataway, the Scarlet Knights won an overtime thriller against the Huskies, 1-0, improving to 2-2 on the young season.