Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

No. 4 Maryland field hockey improves to 4-0 with 7-2 win over No. 18 Duke, sweeps Big Ten/ACC Cup T

Published on Monday, 05 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

he Terps are off to their best start since 2018.

By Emmett Siegel


Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Against her former team, Maryland midfielder Leah Crouse had an extra ounce of motivation. Crouse, who chose to play for head coach Missy Meharg after as a graduate student after four seasons at Duke, saw her team — ranked fourth in the nation — face off against the 18th-ranked Blue Devils in their second game of the Big Ten/ACC Cup.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.