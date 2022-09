By Abrial Poole





Junior forward Alli Meehan (18) slides through UPenn backs to hit the ball. UNC beat UPenn at home 4-0 on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Gillian Faski | The Daily Tar Heel



The No. 2 North Carolina field hockey team (4-0, 0-0 ACC) earned its first shutout of the season against Penn (0-2, 0-0 Ivy League), defeating the Quakers 4-0 in the ACC-Ivy Challenge.