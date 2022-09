By Kaitlyn Schmidt





First-year midfielder Ryleigh Heck (12) sprints to prevent an interception from UPenn. UNC beat UPenn at home 4-0 on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Gillian Faski | The Daily Tar Heel



The numbers on the board in Karen Shelton Stadium not only reflected the outcome of UNC’s game against Penn in the ACC-Ivy League Challenge, but also the team’s undefeated record: 4-0.