The sponsorship comes with a pledge to plant trees for every goal scored in the league



Charles Lwanga





(L-R) Uganda Baati’s Ian Rumanyika UHA chairman Phillip Wafula, vice chairman Joshua Opolot and Uganda Baati’s Mackleen Kukundakwe during the launch of the partnership. Photo by Charles Lwanga



Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) chairman, Phillip Wafula, believes the incoming financial boost to the association is going to streamline the National Hockey League.



