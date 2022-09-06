India is placed in Pool B along side Canada, Japan and South Africa in the eight-nation tournament, a qualifier for next season's FIH Pro League.





Indian team celebrates during the women‘s hockey medal ceremony at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre on August 07, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



The Indian women's hockey team will open its campaign against Canada in the FIH Nations Cup to be held in Valencia, Spain from December 11 to 17. India is placed in Pool B along side Canada, Japan and South Africa in the eight-nation tournament, a qualifier for next season's FIH Pro League.



