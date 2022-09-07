Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

No. 12 Field Hockey earns two victories in weekend homestand

Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 19
The Cavaliers won tightly contested matches against Temple and James Madison, earning just single-goal advantages in each

By Alexa Mosley and Shelby Harris


Sophomore midfielder Noa Boterman celebrates a goal against James Madison. Courtesy Virginia Athletics

No. 12 Virginia field hockey hosted Temple Friday evening in its home opener at Turf Field before taking on in-state opponent James Madison Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) defeated both the Owls (3-1, 0-0 AAC) and the Dukes (2-2, 0-0 SBC) by scores of 1-0 and 3-2, respectively.

