The Cavaliers won tightly contested matches against Temple and James Madison, earning just single-goal advantages in each



By Alexa Mosley and Shelby Harris





Sophomore midfielder Noa Boterman celebrates a goal against James Madison. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



No. 12 Virginia field hockey hosted Temple Friday evening in its home opener at Turf Field before taking on in-state opponent James Madison Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) defeated both the Owls (3-1, 0-0 AAC) and the Dukes (2-2, 0-0 SBC) by scores of 1-0 and 3-2, respectively.



