India’s head coaches Graham Reid and Janneke Schopman and young players Sanjay and Mumtaz Khan have also been nominated for FIH awards for 2021-22 season.



By Rahul Venkat





Picture by 2022 Getty Images



Indian hockey team players PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh and Savita Punia have been shortlisted for the 2021-22 year-end FIH awards.