By Mohd Rafi Mamat





Perak players and officials with their medals after winning the boys' MSSM Under-18 title in Kuantan today. - NSTP/MOHD RAFI MAMAT



KUANTAN: A determined Perak successfully defended their boys' Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM) Under-18 hockey title by downing Johor in the final at the Kuantan Hockey Stadium here today.