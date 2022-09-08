Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Feels great when hardwork is recognised: Star defender Harmanpreet on FIH nomination

Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
Indian Hockey Team vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh is happy with the nomination for the best player of the year award by FIH.



Star defender Harmanpreet Singh on Wednesday termed his nomination for this year's FIH Player of the Year Award as a huge honour and a recognition of his hard work put in all these years for the national hockey team. Harmanpreet who was part of the silver medal-winning team at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year also won bronze at the Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka in 2021, won the top award and his first in the 2020-21 edition.

