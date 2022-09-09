Steve Butler





General - GEN - Ahhh The Queen photo-bombed our selfie!! ?? ?? #royalty #sheevensmiled #amazing #Glasgow2014 @Hockeyroos @AusComGames - The Queen photobombs Commonwealth Game's players Jayde Taylor and Brooke Peris Jayde Taylor Credit: Jayde Taylor/Twitter



The unscripted smile of Queen Elizabeth II at the back of a chance selfie will always bring a special warmth to former WA hockey star Jayde Taylor.



