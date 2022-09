Taylor Lyons





Bibi Donraadt during Maryland field hockey's 2-1 loss to Iowa on Oct. 3, 2021. (Joe Ryan/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey’s players had decisions to make when fall sports were either canceled or postponed to spring 2021 due to COVID-19. The Terps could either take the season off from playing the game or go overseas to one of the few countries where field hockey was still being played.