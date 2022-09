By Aftar Singh





In the draw which was made in Bhubaneshwar today, Malaysia were placed in a group which, national coach A. Arul Selvaraj believes, should at least get them into the quarter-finals of the 2023 men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India from Jan 13-29.



KUALA LUMPUR: There was palpable relief after the World Cup hockey draw today; Malaysia didn't land in any group of death.