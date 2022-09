India is slated along with Wales, Spain and England in Pool D for the upcoming Hockey World 2023 in Bhuvneshwar and Rourkela.



The FIH Men's World Cup 2023 is scheduled from 13th-29th January 2023 in the cities of Bhuvneshwar and Rourkela in Odisha. A total of 16 teams from five confederations of FIH have qualified for the world cup.