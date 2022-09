The Indian men’s hockey team have been awarded a relatively comfortable Pool D alongside England, Spain, and Wales for the upcoming 2022 Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held at at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and at the Bisra Munda Stadium in Rourkela from January 13 to 29, 2023. This is the fourth time that India is hosting the Men’s Hockey World Cup after the successful conduct of the big-ticket events in 1982, 2010, and 2018.