Marique Dieudonne scores game-winner for 1-0 win at No. 25 Monmouth







WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – No. 15 Rutgers field hockey earned its third straight win, claiming a victory in its first road game of the season by downing No. 25 Monmouth, 1-0. Marique Dieudonne scored the golden goal in double-overtime to send the Scarlet Knights home as victors.