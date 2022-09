By Shelby Swanson





The UNC Field Hockey team celebrates a goal scored by fifth-year senior forward Erin Matson (1). UNC beat UPenn at home 4-0 on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Gillian Faski | The Daily Tar Heel



The No. 2 UNC field hockey team (5-0) earned a decisive shutout victory on the road against Cal (1-4), defeating the Bears 7-0 thanks to an explosive five-goal second quarter.