The presence of Spain will make India's pool even tougher: Graham Reid
Coach Graham Reid feels India has a tricky group in the upcoming Men's Hockey world cup with the presence of Spain and England.
The Indian men's hockey team with coach Graham Reid (Hockey India)
The presence of ever-improving Spain in India's pool will make even the league stage of the FIH World Cup very challenging, men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid said on Friday, adding that staying in the moment will be key to the home team's success.