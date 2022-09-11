By Charlie Huiras





Then-freshman forward Kayla Kiwak runs with the ball during a match against Bellarmine University on Sept. 6, 2021, at the IU Field Hockey Complex. Kiwak scored Indiana's winning goal against UC Davis with an assist from junior forward Jemima Cookson on Sept. 4. IDS file photo and Ethan Levy



When Indiana field hockey left for its West Coast road trip last week, they had yet to win a game this season after two games. However, Indiana left the weekend adding three wins to its season tally.



