Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

One must fight with all his will power to achieve anything in life, says Indian Men’s Hockey Team Defender Jugraj Singh

Published on Sunday, 11 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments

The 25-year-old Defender talks about his humble origins and the adversities he had to overcome to make it to the top 



Bengaluru: The Indian Men's Hockey Team’s upcoming drag-flicker Jugraj Singh, who was part of the memorable second-place finishing campaign at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, spoke about his journey from humble origins to the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, when he appeared on Hockey Te Charcha ­– a podcast series initiated by Hockey India.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.