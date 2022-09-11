The 25-year-old Defender talks about his humble origins and the adversities he had to overcome to make it to the top







Bengaluru: The Indian Men's Hockey Team’s upcoming drag-flicker Jugraj Singh, who was part of the memorable second-place finishing campaign at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, spoke about his journey from humble origins to the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, when he appeared on Hockey Te Charcha ­– a podcast series initiated by Hockey India.



