Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Indiana field hockey rolls to a five-game win streak, longest since 2014

Published on Monday, 12 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

By Charlie Huiras


Then-sophomore midfielder Anna Gwiazdzinski runs with the ball during a match against Michigan State University on Oct. 15, 2021, at the IU Field Hockey Complex. Indiana field hockey defeated Ball State University and Bellarmine University this weekend, extending its overall record to 5-2. IDS file photo and Jenny Butler

It was another successful weekend for Indiana field hockey as the team went 2-0 to extend its win streak to five games, the most wins in a row since the team’s 2014 season. Indiana improved its overall record to 5-2 after beating Ball State University on Friday and Bellarmine University on Sunday at the IU Field Hockey Complex.  

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.