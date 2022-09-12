By Charlie Huiras





Then-sophomore midfielder Anna Gwiazdzinski runs with the ball during a match against Michigan State University on Oct. 15, 2021, at the IU Field Hockey Complex. Indiana field hockey defeated Ball State University and Bellarmine University this weekend, extending its overall record to 5-2. IDS file photo and Jenny Butler



It was another successful weekend for Indiana field hockey as the team went 2-0 to extend its win streak to five games, the most wins in a row since the team’s 2014 season. Indiana improved its overall record to 5-2 after beating Ball State University on Friday and Bellarmine University on Sunday at the IU Field Hockey Complex.



