RU drops 4-1 contest to the Tigers







PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 15 Rutgers field hockey saw its three-game winning streak come to an end, falling 4-1 to the No. 17 Princeton Tigers. Marique Dieudonne scored her second goal of the weekend for RU, while Puck Winter had her first collegiate point with an assist on the play. Sophia Howard made six saves.