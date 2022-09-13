The Cavaliers came up just short of knocking off the defending national champions



Matt Newton





Olivia Taylor/Virginia Athletics



The Cavaliers faced their tallest task of the season with a road trip to play the No. 1-ranked team in the country and the defending national champions. UVA fell behind early, but rallied to make a game out of it. Ultimately, though, the Virginia field hockey team came up just short of completing the comeback and fell at No. 1 Northwestern 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Lakeside Field in Evanston, Illinois.



