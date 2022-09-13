Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ex-coach Sjoerd Marijne's book "Will Power" on Indian women's hockey rise set to release

Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8
Ex-Coach Sjoerd Marijne

Former Indian women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne is set to turn author with his upcoming book, "Will Power", sharing the inside story of the team's incredible turnaround at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The book, published by HarperCollins India, will hit the stands on September 21. It is touted to be a moving tale about a team with zero self-belief and its quest to rise from the pits to achieve a fourth-place finish -- its best-ever performance in the Olympics.

