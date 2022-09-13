PR Sreejesh, nominated for the FIH Men's goalkeeper of the year award for the 2021-22 season, said that the initial Pro League matches will help the team to get in groove ahead of the World Cup.





File image of PR Sreejesh. Twitter



Bengaluru: Veteran India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh feels their opening two FIH Pro League matches against ever-improving Spain will be a “mock test” ahead of the World Cup to be held early next year in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.



