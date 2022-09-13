Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

‘Pro League home matches against Spain will help us for real challenge we will face in January 2023’: PR Sreejesh

Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 9
PR Sreejesh, nominated for the FIH Men's goalkeeper of the year award for the 2021-22 season, said that the initial Pro League matches will help the team to get in groove ahead of the World Cup.


File image of PR Sreejesh. Twitter

Bengaluru: Veteran India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh feels their opening two FIH Pro League matches against ever-improving Spain will be a “mock test” ahead of the World Cup to be held early next year in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

