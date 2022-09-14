Iowa field hockey’s Annika Herbine leads the charge
The forward has scored five goals and dished out four assists in six games to start the season.
Grant Hall
Iowa forward Annika Herbine moves the ball past a St. Louis defender during a field hockey game between Iowa and St. Louis at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Billikens, 6-0. Herbine recorded one goal and one assist. Daniel McGregor-Huyer
Iowa field hockey’s Annika Herbine has stepped up in a big way during her sophomore campaign.