Iowa field hockey’s Annika Herbine leads the charge

Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
The forward has scored five goals and dished out four assists in six games to start the season.

Grant Hall


Iowa forward Annika Herbine moves the ball past a St. Louis defender during a field hockey game between Iowa and St. Louis at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Billikens, 6-0. Herbine recorded one goal and one assist. Daniel McGregor-Huyer

Iowa field hockey’s Annika Herbine has stepped up in a big way during her sophomore campaign.

