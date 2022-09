On the newly-renovated Johnson Field, the Bulldogs improved to 3–1 with two more wins as the alumni cheered from the sidelines.



Ben Raab





muscosportsphotos.com



In its home opener, the Yale field hockey team (3–1, 0–0 Ivy) continued its early hot streak with a 1–0 victory over Sacred Heart (0–4, 0–0 NEC) on Friday, and extended their winning streak against Drexel (record, 0–0 CAA) on Sunday 2–1.