The Cavaliers struggled to find shots and capitalize on corners against the reigning NCAA champions in a narrow 3-2 loss.



By Shelby Harris





The Cavaliers battled through rainy turf and conditions, but it wouldn't be enough to unseat the top team in the nation. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



Virginia traveled to Evanston, Ill. Sunday, where they were edged 3-2 by the reigning NCAA champions, Northwestern. The Cavaliers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) fought hard against the formidable Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten), but were outshot 11-17 and fell short of equalizing the game.



