No. 9 Virginia field hockey falls to No. 1 Northwestern on the road

Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
The Cavaliers struggled to find shots and capitalize on corners against the reigning NCAA champions in a narrow 3-2 loss.

By Shelby Harris


The Cavaliers battled through rainy turf and conditions, but it wouldn't be enough to unseat the top team in the nation. Courtesy Virginia Athletics

Virginia traveled to Evanston, Ill. Sunday, where they were edged 3-2 by the reigning NCAA champions, Northwestern. The Cavaliers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) fought hard against the formidable Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten), but were outshot 11-17 and fell short of equalizing the game.

