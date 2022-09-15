Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Siegfried Aikman Recalls How Japan Mounted a Sensational Final-Quarter Comeback to Corner 2018 Asiad Glory

Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments



The 2018 Asian Games men’s hockey final between Japan and Malaysia at Jakarta was one such nail-biter that was nothing short of a spectators’ delight. The Samurai under Dutch coach Siegfried Aikman were pushed on the backfoot by an early Malaysian goal via Razie Abdul Rahim, but Seren Tanaka brought things to an even kneel five minutes later. But Malaysia appeared to take the game away from Japan with three goals in six minutes from Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin and Faizal Saari, sitting pretty with a 4-1 lead in the second quarter of the match. Kenta Tanaka ensured it was not all over for the Samurai as he found the target before half-time even as they trailed 2-4 at the break. Interestingly, the high-scoring Asiad final did not witness any goals in the third quarter – Muhammad Amirol piled on the agony of Japan scoring Malaysia’s fifth goal and it seemed like it was all over bar the shouting for the Samurai with only ten minutes remaining for the final hooter.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.