



The 2018 Asian Games men’s hockey final between Japan and Malaysia at Jakarta was one such nail-biter that was nothing short of a spectators’ delight. The Samurai under Dutch coach Siegfried Aikman were pushed on the backfoot by an early Malaysian goal via Razie Abdul Rahim, but Seren Tanaka brought things to an even kneel five minutes later. But Malaysia appeared to take the game away from Japan with three goals in six minutes from Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin and Faizal Saari, sitting pretty with a 4-1 lead in the second quarter of the match. Kenta Tanaka ensured it was not all over for the Samurai as he found the target before half-time even as they trailed 2-4 at the break. Interestingly, the high-scoring Asiad final did not witness any goals in the third quarter – Muhammad Amirol piled on the agony of Japan scoring Malaysia’s fifth goal and it seemed like it was all over bar the shouting for the Samurai with only ten minutes remaining for the final hooter.



