The defender has been nominated for the FIH Rising Star of the Year.







One of the newest additions to the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, Sanjay was recently nominated at the 2021-2022 FIH Star Awards for the FIH Rising Star of the Year (Men). The young defender was the Vice-Captain of the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team that finished fourth in the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, scoring 8 goals, the most for the team.