Following England’s Commonwealth Games medals, the men’s and women’s teams have written to Liz Truss seeking more provision for PE in schools



By Ben Saunders



England Hockey chief executive Nick Pink has said sports governing bodies are having to teach basic skills to young players that they are not learning in school. He added that this was one of the driving factors that led to the England women’s and men’s teams writing a letter to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak last month calling on government support to back provision of PE and team sports at schools.



