



It’s not an everyday thing to see a domestic hockey academy undertake an exposure tour abroad. Gwalior-based Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy (MPHA) girls team must have had a plenty to gain from their recent three-week trip to the Netherlands. The 20-member MPHA under-18 girls team played as many as ten exposure games against various Dutch clubs such as Almere, Kampong, Gantoise, Bloemendaal, Laren, Den Bosch, and HGC. It is important to note that former Hockey India High Performance Manager and Indian men’s hockey team coach Roelant Oltmans was instrumental in working out the modalities of the Netherlands exposure trip, having visited India last month to spent time at the MHPA.



