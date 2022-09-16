Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

adhya Pradesh Hockey Academy (MPHA) Girls Team Richer with Netherlands Exposure Tour

Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments



It’s not an everyday thing to see a domestic hockey academy undertake an exposure tour abroad. Gwalior-based Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy (MPHA) girls team must have had a plenty to gain from their recent three-week trip to the Netherlands. The 20-member MPHA under-18 girls team played as many as ten exposure games against various Dutch clubs such as Almere, Kampong, Gantoise, Bloemendaal, Laren, Den Bosch, and HGC. It is important to note that former Hockey India High Performance Manager and Indian men’s hockey team coach Roelant Oltmans was instrumental in working out the modalities of the Netherlands exposure trip, having visited India last month to spent time at the MHPA.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.