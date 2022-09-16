Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India women's hockey team midfielder Namita Toppo announces retirement

Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
The 27-year-old Toppo, hailing from Sundargarh District of Odisha, was part of the Indian team that won bronze and silver medals in the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games respectively. AFP

New Delhi: Experienced hockey midfielder Namita Toppo, who has played more than 150 international matches after making her senior India debut in 2012, on Thursday decided to call time on her career.

